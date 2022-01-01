Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 (laptop) against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5970
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +11%
3106
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +18%
11437
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5371
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
