Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 1195G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i7 1195G7
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1252 points
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +17%
1510
Ryzen 5 3600
1294
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5900
Ryzen 5 3600 +60%
9434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +21%
3094
Ryzen 5 3600
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11316
Ryzen 5 3600 +57%
17744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +25%
1564
Ryzen 5 3600
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5348
Ryzen 5 3600 +32%
7080
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Matisse
Model number i7-1195G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 1195G7?
