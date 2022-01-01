Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1252 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +17%
1510
1294
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5900
Ryzen 5 3600 +60%
9434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +21%
3094
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11316
Ryzen 5 3600 +57%
17744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +25%
1564
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5348
Ryzen 5 3600 +32%
7080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Matisse
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
