Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1351 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +10%
1520
1381
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5989
Ryzen 5 5600H +68%
10055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +4%
3102
2984
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11409
Ryzen 5 5600H +52%
17342
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +17%
1589
1356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5389
Ryzen 5 5600H +11%
5970
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
