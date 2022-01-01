Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Intel Core i7 1195G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Intel Core i7 1195G7
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1418 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11326
Ryzen 5 5625U +32%
14988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +12%
1574
Ryzen 5 5625U
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Barcelo
Model number i7-1195G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1185G7 vs Core i7 1195G7
2. Ryzen 7 5800H vs Core i7 1195G7
3. M1 Pro vs Core i7 1195G7
4. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Core i7 1195G7
5. Apple M1 vs Core i7 1195G7
6. Core i5 1135G7 vs Ryzen 5 5625U
7. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 5625U
8. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 5625U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i7 1195G7?
EnglishРусский