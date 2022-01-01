Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1114 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +24%
1522
Ryzen 7 4700U
1225
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5995
Ryzen 7 4700U +23%
7398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +21%
3105
Ryzen 7 4700U
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11330
Ryzen 7 4700U +21%
13739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +40%
1578
Ryzen 7 4700U
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i7-1195G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

