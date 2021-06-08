Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1160 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +22%
1508
1233
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5918
Ryzen 7 4800H +87%
11080
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +41%
1613
1146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5509
Ryzen 7 4800H +26%
6960
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1