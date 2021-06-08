Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

Intel Core i7 1195G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
Intel Core i7 1195G7
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1171 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5918
Ryzen 7 4800HS +78%
10545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i7-1195G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7 +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 1185G7
2. Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
3. Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 11800H
4. Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
5. Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 1180G7
6. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 9750H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
9. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 9 4900HS
10. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 5800HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i7 1195G7?
EnglishРусский