Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1161 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +23%
1507
1228
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5903
Ryzen 7 4800U +64%
9702
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +18%
3076
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11326
Ryzen 7 4800U +50%
17039
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +37%
1574
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5357
Ryzen 7 4800U +20%
6445
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
