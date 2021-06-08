Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1150 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +18%
1518
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5991
Ryzen 7 5700U +53%
9141
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +31%
3500
2662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14303
Ryzen 7 5700U +16%
16662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +43%
1665
1167
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +7%
6472
6075
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
