We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1700 vs 1468 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +14%
1703
Ryzen 7 5800H
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
6027
Ryzen 7 5800H +32%
7982

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i7-1195G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 1195G7?
