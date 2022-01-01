Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i7 1195G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i7 1195G7
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11326
Ryzen 7 5825U +57%
17729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5357
Ryzen 7 5825U +30%
6983
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Barcelo
Model number i7-1195G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i7 1195G7?
