Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1217 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +14%
1522
1332
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5995
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +116%
12979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +14%
3105
2716
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11330
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +83%
20695
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +30%
1578
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5382
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +45%
7820
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
