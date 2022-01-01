Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5995
Ryzen 9 6900HS +117%
12997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11330
Ryzen 9 6900HS +118%
24694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 8, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Rembrandt
Model number i7-1195G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

