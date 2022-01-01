Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1574 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1522
M1 Max +1%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5995
M1 Max +108%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3105
M1 Max +25%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11330
M1 Max +102%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1578
M1 Max +14%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5382
M1 Max +137%
12762
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|-
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|4096
|TMUs
|48
|256
|ROPs
|24
|128
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4