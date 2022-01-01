Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i7 1195G7
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i7 1195G7
Apple M1 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1574 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
1522
M1 Max +1%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5995
M1 Max +108%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
3105
M1 Max +25%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11330
M1 Max +102%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
1578
M1 Max +14%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5382
M1 Max +137%
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released June 8, 2021 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 -
Model number i7-1195G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 13-29x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 12-28 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 4096
TMUs 48 256
ROPs 24 128
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 1195G7?
