Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1263 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +11%
1510
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +135%
5900
2515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +15%
3094
2681
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +82%
11316
6216
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +25%
1564
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +112%
5348
2519
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|12
|Execution Units
|96
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
