Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i5 10300H

Intel Core i7 1195G7
VS
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i7 1195G7
Intel Core i5 10300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1146 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-1195G7 i5-10300H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7 +345%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 10300H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs i7 1195G7
2. Intel Core i7 11370H vs i7 1195G7
3. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i7 1195G7
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Intel Core i7 1195G7
5. Intel Core i9 11950H vs i7 1195G7
6. Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 10300H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 10300H
8. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 10300H
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i5 10300H
10. Intel Core i5 9300H vs i5 10300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i7 1195G7?
EnglishРусский