Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i5 11300H

Intel Core i7 1195G7
VS
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i7 1195G7
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1565 vs 1371 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +5%
11933
Core i5 11300H
11327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-1195G7 i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1160G7 vs Intel Core i7 1195G7
2. Intel Core i7 11800H vs Intel Core i7 1195G7
3. Intel Core i7 11370H vs Intel Core i7 1195G7
4. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Intel Core i7 1195G7
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Intel Core i7 1195G7
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
7. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i5 11300H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
10. Intel Core i7 11370H vs Intel Core i5 11300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11300H or i7 1195G7?
EnglishРусский