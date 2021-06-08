Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i5 1145G7 VS Intel Core i7 1195G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1145G7 and 1195G7 Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7 Newer - released 10-months later

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS

14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1565 vs 1379 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and i5 1145G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 8, 2021 September 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake UP3 Model number i7-1195G7 i5-1145G7 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 1.1-2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 13-29x 11-26x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 12-28 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 768 640 TMUs 48 40 ROPs 24 20 Execution Units 96 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1195G7 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 1145G7 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16