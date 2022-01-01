Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i5 12450H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 12450H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1522
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5995
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3105
Core i5 12450H +18%
3656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11330
Core i5 12450H +76%
19964
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1578
Core i5 12450H +3%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5382
Core i5 12450H +53%
8240
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i5-12450H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|12
|Execution Units
|96
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
