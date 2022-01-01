Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Core i5 1245U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 1245U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1245U and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1245U
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11257
Core i5 1245U +13%
12757
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5316
Core i5 1245U +20%
6375
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and i5 1245U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-1195G7 i5-1245U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1245U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page Intel Core i5 1245U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

