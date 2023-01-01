Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i5 1335U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1520
Core i5 1335U +14%
1732
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5958
Core i5 1335U +24%
7398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3076
Core i5 1335U +14%
3509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11096
Core i5 1335U +54%
17082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1584
Core i5 1335U +8%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5410
Core i5 1335U +40%
7563
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i5-1335U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|2
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|10
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|-
|55 W
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
