Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Core i5 1335U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i5 1335U

Intel Core i7 1195G7
VS
Intel Core i5 1335U
Intel Core i7 1195G7
Intel Core i5 1335U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1335U and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
1520
Core i5 1335U +14%
1732
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5958
Core i5 1335U +24%
7398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
3076
Core i5 1335U +14%
3509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11096
Core i5 1335U +54%
17082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5410
Core i5 1335U +40%
7563
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and i5 1335U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-1195G7 i5-1335U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 2
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.3-2.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 10
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-28 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) - 55 W
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page Intel Core i5 1335U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1195G7 vs Core i5 1235U
2. Core i7 1195G7 vs Core i7 1260P
3. Core i7 1195G7 vs Core i7 1255U
4. Core i5 1335U vs Ryzen 5 7530U
5. Core i5 1335U vs Core i5 1340P
6. Core i5 1335U vs Core i5 1235U
7. Core i5 1335U vs Core i7 1355U
8. Core i5 1335U vs Core i7 1255U
9. Core i5 1335U vs Core i5 1345U
10. Core i5 1335U vs Ryzen 5 7520U
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1335U or i7 1195G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский