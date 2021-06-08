Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1565 vs 878 points
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +68%
1511
898
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +93%
5931
3081
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +62%
3124
1934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +102%
11933
5893
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +78%
1563
876
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +78%
5062
2842
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|August 21, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2