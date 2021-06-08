Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Core i5 8250U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8250U and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1565 vs 878 points
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +93%
5931
Core i5 8250U
3081
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +62%
3124
Core i5 8250U
1934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +102%
11933
Core i5 8250U
5893
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +78%
5062
Core i5 8250U
2842
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and i5 8250U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 August 21, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Kaby Lake R
Model number i7-1195G7 i5-8250U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7 +345%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 8250U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page Intel Core i5 8250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

