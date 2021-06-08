Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i5 8250U VS Intel Core i7 1195G7 Intel Core i5 8250U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 8250U and 1195G7 Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7 Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later

More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1565 vs 878 points

47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and i5 8250U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 8, 2021 August 21, 2017 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Kaby Lake R Model number i7-1195G7 i5-8250U Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1356 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 620 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 1.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 13-29x 16x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 12-28 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1000 MHz Shading Units 768 192 TMUs 48 24 ROPs 24 3 Execution Units 96 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1195G7 +345% 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 8250U 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page Intel Core i5 8250U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12 Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2