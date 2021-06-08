Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 1065G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1235 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +31%
1508
1149
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +34%
5918
4407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2436
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8678
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +33%
1613
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +33%
5509
4127
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
