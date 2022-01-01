Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 10870H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1210 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +24%
1522
1227
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5995
Core i7 10870H +65%
9909
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +13%
3105
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11330
Core i7 10870H +34%
15166
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +30%
1578
1216
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5382
Core i7 10870H +32%
7078
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|September 10, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
