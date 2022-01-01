Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1195G7 or Core i7 10870H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 10870H

Intel Core i7 1195G7
VS
Intel Core i7 10870H
Intel Core i7 1195G7
Intel Core i7 10870H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10870H and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1574 vs 1210 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11330
Core i7 10870H +34%
15166
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and i7 10870H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 September 10, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake
Model number i7-1195G7 i7-10870H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 10870H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page Intel Core i7 10870H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1195G7 or Core i7 1165G7
2. Core i7 1195G7 or Core i7 11800H
3. Core i7 1195G7 or Core i7 1185G7
4. Core i7 1195G7 or Core i7 11370H
5. Core i7 1195G7 or Core i7 11390H
6. Core i7 10870H or Core i7 10750H
7. Core i7 10870H or Ryzen 5 5600H
8. Core i7 10870H or Core i7 12700H
9. Core i7 10870H or Ryzen 9 5900HX
10. Core i7 10870H or Core i7 12800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10870H or i7 1195G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский