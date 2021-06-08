Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 10875H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1262 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +23%
1508
1227
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5918
Core i7 10875H +48%
8779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2764
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +30%
1613
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5509
Core i7 10875H +30%
7169
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i7-10875H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
