We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11375H and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11375H – 28 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
11330
Core i7 11375H +9%
12374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and i7 11375H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 8, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-1195G7 i7-11375H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x 30-30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11375H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page Intel Core i7 11375H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

