Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 11375H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11375H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1522
Core i7 11375H +5%
1591
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5995
Core i7 11375H +12%
6715
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3105
3105
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11330
Core i7 11375H +9%
12374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +4%
1578
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +2%
5382
5272
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i7-11375H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|30-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
