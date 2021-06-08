Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 1160G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 against the 0.9-2.1 GHz i7 1160G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1700 vs 1409 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1195G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2816
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +19%
1703
1437
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +24%
6027
4862
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i7-1160G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|9-21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1