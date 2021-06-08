Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs i7 11850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7 +1%
1508
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5918
Core i7 11850H +107%
12248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3140
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1613
Core i7 11850H +1%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5509
Core i7 11850H +67%
9189
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|i7-11850H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1