Intel Core i7 1250U vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Intel Core i7 1250U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Intel Core i7 1250U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1250U with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 1250U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 9 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
7432
Ryzen 7 6800H +100%
14848
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1250U
2970
Ryzen 7 6800H +11%
3285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
13137
Ryzen 7 6800H +83%
24002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
6942
Ryzen 7 6800H +45%
10060
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1250U and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Rembrandt
Model number i7-1250U -
Socket BGA-1781 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 9 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1250U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1250U official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 1250U?
