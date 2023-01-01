Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1250U or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1250U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i7 1250U
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i7 1250U
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1250U with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 1250U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
7375
Ryzen 9 5900HX +73%
12779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
13305
Ryzen 9 5900HX +71%
22749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
6873
Ryzen 9 5900HX +20%
8269
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1250U and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-1250U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1781 FP6
TDP 9 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 29 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1250U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1250U official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
2. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
3. Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
4. Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
5. Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
6. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
7. Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
8. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i7 1250U
9. Intel Core i5 1240P vs i7 1250U
10. Intel Core i7 1260P vs i7 1250U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 1250U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский