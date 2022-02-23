Intel Core i7 1250U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1250U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1250U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Apple M1 – 9 vs 14 Watt
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1318 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1330
Apple M1 +32%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3441
Apple M1 +190%
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-1250U
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1250U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|-
