Intel Core i7 1250U vs Apple M1 Pro VS Intel Core i7 1250U Apple M1 Pro We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1250U against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between Pro and 1250U Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U Consumes up to 70% less energy than the M1 Pro – 9 vs 30 Watt

Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM

Newer - released 5-months later

47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz) Advantages of Apple M1 Pro More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Supports quad-channel memory

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1250U and Apple M1 Pro

General Vendor Intel Apple Released February 23, 2022 October 18, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Alder Lake-U - Model number i7-1250U - Socket BGA-1781 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 12 10 Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 11x - L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Transistors - 33.7 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 9 W 30 W Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1296 MHz Shading Units 768 2048 TMUs 48 128 ROPs 24 64 Execution Units 96 - TGP 15 W 30 W Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1250U 1.69 TFLOPS M1 Pro 5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1250U official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 - PCI Express Lanes 14 -