We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1250U against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1250U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
  • Consumes up to 70% less energy than the M1 Pro – 9 vs 30 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1250U +2%
1580
M1 Pro
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
7432
M1 Pro +64%
12188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1250U
2970
M1 Pro +29%
3838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
13137
M1 Pro +69%
22211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1250U
1660
M1 Pro +7%
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
6942
M1 Pro +80%
12506
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1250U and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-U -
Model number i7-1250U -
Socket BGA-1781 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 9 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 2048
TMUs 48 128
ROPs 24 64
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1250U
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1250U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 14 -

