Intel Core i7 1250U vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1250U against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
- Consumes up to 70% less energy than the M1 Pro – 9 vs 30 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1250U +2%
1580
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7432
M1 Pro +64%
12188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2970
M1 Pro +29%
3838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13137
M1 Pro +69%
22211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1660
M1 Pro +7%
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6942
M1 Pro +80%
12506
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|-
|Model number
|i7-1250U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1781
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|2048
|TMUs
|48
|128
|ROPs
|24
|64
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1250U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|-
