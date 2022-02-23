Intel Core i7 1250U vs i5 1130G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1250U with 10-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1250U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1130G7 – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1251 points
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1221
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2543
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1250U +31%
1633
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U +51%
6487
4305
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-1250U
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|8-18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1250U official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14
|16
