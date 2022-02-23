Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1250U or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1250U with 10-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1250U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 1250U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
3441
Core i5 1135G7 +29%
4427
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1250U and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1250U i5-1135G7
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 9 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1250U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1250U official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 16

