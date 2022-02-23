Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1250U or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1250U vs i7 11800H

Intel Core i7 1250U
VS
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i7 1250U
Intel Core i7 11800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1250U with 10-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 1250U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 9 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
7432
Core i7 11800H +65%
12234
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
13137
Core i7 11800H +61%
21142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1250U
6942
Core i7 11800H +27%
8847
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1250U and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-1250U i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1781 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 9 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1250U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1250U official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 1250U?
