Intel Core i7 1255U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

Intel Core i7 1255U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
Intel Core i7 1255U
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1661 vs 1315 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +19%
3394
Ryzen 3 5425U
2847
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +32%
13360
Ryzen 3 5425U
10153
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +27%
1655
Ryzen 3 5425U
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +43%
6758
Ryzen 3 5425U
4713
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Barcelo
Model number i7-1255U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i7 1255U?
