Intel Core i7 1255U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1661 vs 1315 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1745
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7338
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +19%
3394
2847
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +32%
13360
10153
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +27%
1655
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +43%
6758
4713
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
