Intel Core i7 1255U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7 1255U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i7 1255U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +15%
1765
Ryzen 5 5600X
1533
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
7368
Ryzen 5 5600X +59%
11751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
13251
Ryzen 5 5600X +65%
21903
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
6725
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
8851
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Vermeer
Model number i7-1255U -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 1255U?
