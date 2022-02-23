Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1629 vs 1197 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +40%
1773
Ryzen 7 4800H
1262
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
7509
Ryzen 7 4800H +49%
11185
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +28%
3380
Ryzen 7 4800H
2639
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
13594
Ryzen 7 4800H +40%
19044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +37%
1639
Ryzen 7 4800H
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i7-1255U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

