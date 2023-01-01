Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1255U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i7 1255U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i7 1255U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1484 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +10%
1641
Ryzen 7 5700G
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
8244
Ryzen 7 5700G +70%
13991
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
13729
Ryzen 7 5700G +78%
24372
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +10%
1624
Ryzen 7 5700G
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
7367
Ryzen 7 5700G +27%
9353
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-1255U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1255U vs Apple M2
2. Core i7 1255U vs Core i5 1235U
3. Core i7 1255U vs Core i7 12700H
4. Core i7 1255U vs Ryzen 7 5825U
5. Core i7 1255U vs Core i7 1260P
6. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Core i5 12400F
7. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 5700X
8. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Core i7 12700
9. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Apple M2
10. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Core i5 13400
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i7 1255U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский