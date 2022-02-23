Intel Core i7 1255U vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1413
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6476
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
