Intel Core i7 1255U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +13%
1773
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7509
Ryzen 9 5900X +175%
20654
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3380
Ryzen 9 5900X +3%
3468
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13594
Ryzen 9 5900X +191%
39502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1639
Ryzen 9 5900X +1%
1660
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6962
Ryzen 9 5900X +104%
14172
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
