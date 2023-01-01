Intel Core i7 1255U vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Has 53248 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1639 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1641
Ryzen 9 7950X +22%
1996
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8244
Ryzen 9 7950X +342%
36465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3360
Ryzen 9 7950X +28%
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13729
Ryzen 9 7950X +360%
63090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1624
Ryzen 9 7950X +37%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7367
Ryzen 9 7950X +228%
24162
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|16
|P-Threads
|4
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|16
|Total Threads
|12
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|170 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|230 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
