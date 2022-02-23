Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1629 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +14%
1773
M1 Max
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
7509
M1 Max +66%
12440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U
3380
M1 Max +15%
3880
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
13594
M1 Max +64%
22237
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U
1639
M1 Max +9%
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
6962
M1 Max +82%
12657
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-U -
Model number i7-1255U -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 12-15 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 4096
TMUs 48 256
ROPs 24 128
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

