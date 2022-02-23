Intel Core i7 1255U vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1629 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +14%
1773
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7509
M1 Max +66%
12440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3380
M1 Max +15%
3880
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13594
M1 Max +64%
22237
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1639
M1 Max +9%
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6962
M1 Max +82%
12657
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|-
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|4096
|TMUs
|48
|256
|ROPs
|24
|128
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1