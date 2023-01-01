Intel Core i7 1255U vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1639 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1641
M2 Pro +1%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8244
M2 Pro +80%
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3360
M2 Pro +22%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13729
M2 Pro +92%
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1624
M2 Pro +22%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7367
M2 Pro +103%
14922
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|2432
|TMUs
|48
|152
|ROPs
|24
|76
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1