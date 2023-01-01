Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1639 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U
1641
M2 Pro +1%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
8244
M2 Pro +80%
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U
3360
M2 Pro +22%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
13729
M2 Pro +92%
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U
1624
M2 Pro +22%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
7367
M2 Pro +103%
14922
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-1255U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 2432
TMUs 48 152
ROPs 24 76
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 1255U?
