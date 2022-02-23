Intel Core i7 1255U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1629 vs 1263 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +33%
1773
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +138%
7509
3155
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +25%
3380
2708
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +116%
13594
6281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +29%
1639
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +174%
6962
2544
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|10
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|12
|Execution Units
|96
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
