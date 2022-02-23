Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1255U vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i7 1255U
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i7 1255U
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1629 vs 1263 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +33%
1773
Core i3 1115G4
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +138%
7509
Core i3 1115G4
3155
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +25%
3380
Core i3 1115G4
2708
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +116%
13594
Core i3 1115G4
6281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +29%
1639
Core i3 1115G4
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +174%
6962
Core i3 1115G4
2544
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1255U i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 12
Execution Units 96 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

