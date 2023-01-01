Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1255U vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i7 1255U
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i7 1255U
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
13729
Core i3 12100F +4%
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +17%
7367
Core i3 12100F
6297
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-1255U i3-12100F
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 58 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 10100F and Core i3 12100F
2. Ryzen 5 5600G and Core i3 12100F
3. Ryzen 5 5600X and Core i3 12100F
4. Ryzen 5 5500U and Core i3 12100F
5. Ryzen 5 5500 and Core i3 12100F
6. Core i7 1195G7 and Core i7 1255U
7. Apple M2 and Core i7 1255U
8. Core i5 12500H and Core i7 1255U
9. Core i7 12700H and Core i7 1255U
10. Ryzen 7 5825U and Core i7 1255U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i7 1255U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский