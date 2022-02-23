Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 11300H

Intel Core i7 1255U
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i7 1255U
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1708 vs 1393 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +22%
1716
Core i5 11300H
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +39%
6476
Core i5 11300H
4659
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-1255U i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

