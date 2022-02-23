Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 11300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1708 vs 1393 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1396
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11124
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +22%
1716
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +39%
6476
4659
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
