Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +21%
1773
1467
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7509
Core i5 11400H +24%
9321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +10%
3380
3077
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13594
Core i5 11400H +18%
16024
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +8%
1639
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +9%
6962
6371
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
