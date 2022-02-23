Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 1155G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1708 vs 1383 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Core i7 1255U – 28 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1416
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4177
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3036
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +23%
1696
1378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +53%
6428
4212
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|i7-1155G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|10-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15-55 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
