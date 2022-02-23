Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 1230U VS Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1230U We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U against the 1.0 GHz i5 1230U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1230U and 1255U Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 1230U Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 1255U – 9 vs 15 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and i5 1230U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-U Model number i7-1255U i5-1230U Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1781 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 17x 10x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 12-15 W 9 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 850 MHz Shading Units 768 640 TMUs 48 40 ROPs 24 20 Execution Units 96 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1255U 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 1230U 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page Intel Core i5 1230U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 14